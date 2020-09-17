Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,253.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTOUF opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62. Charter Hall Group has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $7.90.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Charter Hall Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure.

