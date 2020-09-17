Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Up 34.5% in August

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,990,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 17,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.58 to $31.71 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.
Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldavar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
