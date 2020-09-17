Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Up 34.5% in August

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,990,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 17,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.58 to $31.71 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 39.00%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

