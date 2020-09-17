Short Interest in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Expands By 33.8%

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 52,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

PCG stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. PG&E has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $18.34.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCG. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 1,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.