Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,896,700 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 26,767,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 967.6 days.
OTCMKTS:LNVGF opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.
About Lenovo Group
