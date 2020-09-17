Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,896,700 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 26,767,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 967.6 days.

OTCMKTS:LNVGF opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

