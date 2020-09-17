Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,125,300 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 834,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,072,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLNHF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Planet 13 from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Planet 13 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

PLNHF opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Planet 13 has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Planet 13 Company Profile

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company sells its products online.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 10,274 Re/Max Holdings Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 10,274 Re/Max Holdings Inc
First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP
First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP
21,217 Shares in Craft Brew Alliance Inc Bought by Marshall Wace LLP
21,217 Shares in Craft Brew Alliance Inc Bought by Marshall Wace LLP
Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC
Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC
Insider Selling: Steris PLC VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Steris PLC VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock
Ernest S. Rady Buys 20,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc Stock
Ernest S. Rady Buys 20,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report