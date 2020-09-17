Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,125,300 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 834,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,072,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLNHF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Planet 13 from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Planet 13 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

PLNHF opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Planet 13 has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company sells its products online.

