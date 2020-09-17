EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,347,200 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 1,743,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,472.0 days.

EQBBF opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. EQT AB has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQBBF shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

EQT AB is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

