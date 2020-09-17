EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,347,200 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 1,743,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,472.0 days.

EQBBF opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. EQT AB has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQBBF shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 10,274 Re/Max Holdings Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 10,274 Re/Max Holdings Inc
First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP
First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP
21,217 Shares in Craft Brew Alliance Inc Bought by Marshall Wace LLP
21,217 Shares in Craft Brew Alliance Inc Bought by Marshall Wace LLP
Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC
Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC
Insider Selling: Steris PLC VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Steris PLC VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock
Ernest S. Rady Buys 20,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc Stock
Ernest S. Rady Buys 20,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report