Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 291,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,314,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,738. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Caci International in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Caci International by 564.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Caci International in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Caci International in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Caci International in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

CACI opened at $223.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.33 and its 200 day moving average is $226.59. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caci International will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caci International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caci International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caci International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caci International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.57.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

