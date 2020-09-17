Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Up 33.8% in August

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTHIY. ValuEngine raised shares of Hitachi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hitachi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of HTHIY opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.18. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $4.03. Hitachi had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

