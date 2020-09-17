ReNeuron Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Short Interest Update

ReNeuron Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReNeuron Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

Shares of RNUGF stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. ReNeuron Group has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

