Short Interest in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Rises By 33.6%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 497,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $44,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

ARLP stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $410.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

