Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.32. Medallion Resources shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 19,113 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and a P/E ratio of -13.62.

About Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL)

Medallion Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral resource projects. It explores for monazite, a rare earth element. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

