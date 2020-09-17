Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:WY opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,679,000 after buying an additional 9,300,683 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $56,873,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,179 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.