American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.24. American Manganese shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 164,900 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 million and a PE ratio of -6.50.

American Manganese Company Profile (CVE:AMY)

American Manganese Inc is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps.

