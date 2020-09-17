Millennial ESports (CVE:GAME) Shares Gap Down to $10.50

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Millennial ESports Corp (CVE:GAME)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $9.80. Millennial ESports shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13.

Millennial ESports Company Profile (CVE:GAME)

Millennial Esports Corp. provides turnkey solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting worldwide. It offers tournament platform that provides ladder, tournament, and direct challenge competitions to gamers in various e-sports titles; e-sports focused mobile applications; data analytics; and execution tools.

