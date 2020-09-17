Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. Altura Energy shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 66,500 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Get Altura Energy alerts:

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Altura Energy Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in central Alberta. It holds interests in the oil producing units of the Leduc-Woodbend area located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Altura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.