HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to "Buy" by Nordea Equity Research

Sep 17th, 2020

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.32.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Analyst Recommendations for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

