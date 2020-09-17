Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate Company Profile

There is no company description available for Lightspeed POS Inc

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Millennial ESports Shares Gap Down to $10.50
Millennial ESports Shares Gap Down to $10.50
Altura Energy Shares Gap Down to $0.15
Altura Energy Shares Gap Down to $0.15
HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Upgraded to “Buy” by Nordea Equity Research
HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Upgraded to “Buy” by Nordea Equity Research
Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets
Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets
PennyMac Financial Services Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company
PennyMac Financial Services Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Given New $140.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Given New $140.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report