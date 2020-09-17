PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $63,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $2,270,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 466,844 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,250. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

