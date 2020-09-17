Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.78.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.37 and a beta of 1.18. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $174.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 87.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.