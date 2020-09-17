Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.