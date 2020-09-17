Reviewing Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Washington Prime Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 3 4 0 0 1.57 Washington Prime Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.36, suggesting a potential downside of 16.16%. Washington Prime Group has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.45%. Given Washington Prime Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Prime Group is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Washington Prime Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $529.96 million 0.47 -$3.67 million $1.94 3.29 Washington Prime Group $661.48 million 0.20 $4.27 million $1.18 0.61

Washington Prime Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hersha Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Washington Prime Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -25.97% -11.73% -4.63% Washington Prime Group -8.92% -7.77% -1.22%

Summary

Washington Prime Group beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ?HT?.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group and Shelby's Sugar Shop are registered trademarks of the Company. Trademark and patent registrations for Tangible are currently pending.

