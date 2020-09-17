Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

NASDAQ NTCO opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. Natura &Co has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84.

Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.08 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $13,983,000.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

