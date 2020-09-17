$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.43. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of AIMC opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $154,498.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,091.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 48.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 233.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 31.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 37,894 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

