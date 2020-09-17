Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OTTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Otter Tail from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Otter Tail from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 10.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

