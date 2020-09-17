The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $404,666,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $708,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,896 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.48. The Carlyle Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities cut shares of The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Glenn A. Youngkin sold 13,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $385,613.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,172,695 shares in the company, valued at $227,200,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 7,545,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $224,539,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,963,682 shares of company stock worth $259,312,261 in the last 90 days.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.