Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.55% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:IQI opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

