VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.73% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,679,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 404,808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,081,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 809,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 206,849 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,777,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,511,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLTR opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $25.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.