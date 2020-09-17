International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $124.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

