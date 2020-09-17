Stifel Financial Corp Buys 10,180 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,533 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCG Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.2% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 21,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,356 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,768,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,169,504,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $47.49 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.