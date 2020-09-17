Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.