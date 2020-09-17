iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $34.31.

