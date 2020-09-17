Stifel Financial Corp Sells 21,258 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,258 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

IYF stock opened at $118.14 on Thursday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $143.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.91.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

