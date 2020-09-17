Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBN. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 296.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 989,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,651,000 after purchasing an additional 739,704 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $5,645,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,107,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 130,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBN stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

