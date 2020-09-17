Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,064 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Bausch Health Companies worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,665,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167,662 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BHC. Barclays raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

BHC opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.