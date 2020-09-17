Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,980 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after buying an additional 754,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 475.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,380,000 after buying an additional 7,498,056 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $12.35 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

