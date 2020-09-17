First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 34.9% in August

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FMB opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $23,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 413.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after buying an additional 381,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,003,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,238,000 after buying an additional 325,499 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $9,850,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter.

