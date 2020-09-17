Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 239.0 days.

Iluka Resources stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

