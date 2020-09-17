American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.01

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 5243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6,900.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709,260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,637,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,298.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,850,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,064 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 112.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,006,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4,685.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,089,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.