Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.05

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.05 and last traded at C$11.39, with a volume of 457375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.70.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.45.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

