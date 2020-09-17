Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Up 35.3% in August

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electrocomponents from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of EENEF opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

