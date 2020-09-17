Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Up 35.2% in August

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KALA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

KALA opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. Research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

