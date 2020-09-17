ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Short Interest Down 29.4% in August

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:NOW opened at $456.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $501.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. OTR Global lowered ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $445.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total transaction of $63,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,491 shares of company stock valued at $31,918,180. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.