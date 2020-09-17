Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Monday, August 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

