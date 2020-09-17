Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a daily sentiment score of -1.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ESCC stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 million, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of -1.04.

Get Evans & Sutherland Computer alerts:

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.