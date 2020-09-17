Brokerages Anticipate Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinox Gold Cp’s earnings. Equinox Gold Cp reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Cp will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equinox Gold Cp.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

NASDAQ:EQX opened at $12.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

