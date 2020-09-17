Brokerages Anticipate Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinox Gold Cp’s earnings. Equinox Gold Cp reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Cp will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equinox Gold Cp.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

NASDAQ:EQX opened at $12.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinox Gold Cp (EQX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Short Interest Up 34.9% in August
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Short Interest Up 34.9% in August
Iluka Resources Limited Short Interest Update
Iluka Resources Limited Short Interest Update
American Homes 4 Rent Sets New 12-Month High at $30.01
American Homes 4 Rent Sets New 12-Month High at $30.01
Lithium Americas Hits New 52-Week High at $12.05
Lithium Americas Hits New 52-Week High at $12.05
Electrocomponents plc Short Interest Up 35.3% in August
Electrocomponents plc Short Interest Up 35.3% in August
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Up 35.2% in August
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Up 35.2% in August


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report