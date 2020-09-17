Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.91

Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 4213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 436,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,653,000 after buying an additional 394,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $8,904,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $7,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.