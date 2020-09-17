Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Community Health Systems reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at $379,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYH opened at $4.62 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

