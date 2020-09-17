Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €89.38 ($105.15).

ETR:GXI opened at €97.55 ($114.76) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a twelve month high of €101.10 ($118.94). The company has a 50-day moving average of €96.61 and a 200-day moving average of €79.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Analyst Recommendations for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Short Interest Up 34.9% in August
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Short Interest Up 34.9% in August
Iluka Resources Limited Short Interest Update
Iluka Resources Limited Short Interest Update
American Homes 4 Rent Sets New 12-Month High at $30.01
American Homes 4 Rent Sets New 12-Month High at $30.01
Lithium Americas Hits New 52-Week High at $12.05
Lithium Americas Hits New 52-Week High at $12.05
Electrocomponents plc Short Interest Up 35.3% in August
Electrocomponents plc Short Interest Up 35.3% in August
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Up 35.2% in August
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Up 35.2% in August


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report