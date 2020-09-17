Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €89.38 ($105.15).

ETR:GXI opened at €97.55 ($114.76) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a twelve month high of €101.10 ($118.94). The company has a 50-day moving average of €96.61 and a 200-day moving average of €79.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

