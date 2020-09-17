BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

BluMetric Environmental Inc (CVE:BLM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.13. BluMetric Environmental shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75. The company has a market cap of $3.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.03 million during the quarter.

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

