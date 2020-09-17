FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $297.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target upped by Goldman Sachs Group from $233.00 to $297.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a conviction-buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDX. Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $250.23.

Shares of FDX opened at $250.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $256.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.06 and its 200-day moving average is $149.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

